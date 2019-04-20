eGain (EGAN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. eGain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.
EGAN opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. eGain has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $19.05.
In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Promod Narang sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,075 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of eGain by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of eGain by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of eGain by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
About eGain
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
