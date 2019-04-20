eGain (EGAN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. eGain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

EGAN opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. eGain has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.28 million. eGain had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Promod Narang sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,075 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of eGain by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of eGain by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of eGain by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

