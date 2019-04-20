EDU Token (EDU) 1-Day Volume Reaches $527.00

EDU Token (CURRENCY:EDU) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. EDU Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $527.00 worth of EDU Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EDU Token has traded flat against the dollar. One EDU Token token can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.02312217 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00475525 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00021065 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00021199 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017255 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010132 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00026206 BTC.

About EDU Token

EDU Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. EDU Token’s total supply is 48,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EDU Token is /r/OpenSourceUniversity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EDU Token’s official Twitter account is @EducoinsIO . EDU Token’s official website is os.university . The official message board for EDU Token is medium.com/@opensourceuni

EDU Token Token Trading

EDU Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDU Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDU Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDU Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

