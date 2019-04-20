Edmp Inc. Buys 765 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Edmp Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.6% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 9,644.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,364,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,939,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,891,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,989,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,290,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,254,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Berenberg Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

In related news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The company has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Edmp Inc. Buys 765 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/edmp-inc-buys-765-shares-of-united-parcel-service-inc-ups.html.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.