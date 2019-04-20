Edinburgh Dragon Trust (EFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $405.00

Shares of Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.29) and last traded at GBX 403 ($5.27), with a volume of 23251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404 ($5.28).

In other Edinburgh Dragon Trust news, insider James Robert Will acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £37,600 ($49,131.06).

About Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM)

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in the Far East with the exception of Japan and Australasia. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities in quoted companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia.

