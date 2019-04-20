Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 109,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $446,682.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,787.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $12,421,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,068,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,021 shares of company stock worth $20,485,856. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $80.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

