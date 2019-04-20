e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Insider Scott Milsten Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) insider Scott Milsten sold 3,700 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $46,953.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Milsten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Scott Milsten sold 14,800 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $177,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Scott Milsten sold 15,150 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $143,319.00.

NYSE:ELF opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.33 million, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.75. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $78.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,504,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,157,000 after purchasing an additional 60,782 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $800,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

