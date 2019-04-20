E-Dinar Coin (EDR) Reaches Market Cap of $7.29 Million

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. E-Dinar Coin has a total market cap of $7.29 million and $729,352.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, E-Dinar Coin has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One E-Dinar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, LocalTrade, Exrates and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000598 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000823 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Coin Profile

E-Dinar Coin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com

Buying and Selling E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exrates, YoBit and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-Dinar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy E-Dinar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

