Dunnedin Ventures (DVI) Shares Up 26.7%

Dunnedin Ventures Inc (CVE:DVI)’s share price shot up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 544,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 216,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 million and a PE ratio of 2.38.
Dunnedin Ventures Company Profile (CVE:DVI)
Dunnedin Ventures Inc engages in the exploration and development of base metals and diamonds in the Americas. It also explores for gold and copper resources. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna diamond project covering an area of 166,463 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds a 100% interest in the Trapper project with 3,756 hectare area located near Atlin in the northern Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.
