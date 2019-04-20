Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 67,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 949,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 99,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 414,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DRE shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Duke Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $31.07.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $202.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 40.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann C. Dee sold 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $545,803.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,226 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

