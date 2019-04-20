DubaiCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,547.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00007089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $1,547.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00049867 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00038636 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00160948 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00031191 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00047325 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002320 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

