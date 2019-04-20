Dover (DOV) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.72. Dover also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Dover to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.03.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of Dover stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. Dover has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $98.80.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Dover had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $641,608.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,872.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $196,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,200 shares of company stock worth $4,277,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/dover-dov-releases-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.