DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $5.23 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.6% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 554,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 271,000 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 506,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 424,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 158,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.95 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.12.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $173,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,102 shares of company stock worth $2,787,375. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

