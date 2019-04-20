Donationcoin (DON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

Donationcoin (CURRENCY:DON) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Donationcoin has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. Donationcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Donationcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donationcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Donationcoin Profile

Donationcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Donationcoin’s official Twitter account is @Donationcoin . The Reddit community for Donationcoin is /r/Donationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Donationcoin’s official website is donationcoin.org

Donationcoin Coin Trading

Donationcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donationcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donationcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donationcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

