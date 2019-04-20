Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domino's shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months. This can primarily be attributed to lower-than-expected top and bottom lines performance in the last-reported quarter. Notably, the fourth quarter marked the company’s respective 31th and 100th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales domestically and internationally. Meanwhile, Domino's solid brand positioning might continue to bolster sales. Furthermore, efforts to accelerate presence in the high-growth international markets bode well. Domino's initiatives on the digital front, increased store count and focus on re-imaging are expected to drive performance. Of late, estimates for current quarter and year have witnessed downward revisions, reflecting analysts concern regarding the company’s earnings growth potential.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $293.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.05.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $267.61 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $229.18 and a 12 month high of $305.34. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.07). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $890,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total value of $294,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,511.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

