Dolphin Capital Investors (DCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.90

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.08 ($0.07), with a volume of 210409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).
About Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI)
Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.
