DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Capri were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,438,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,406,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,845,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $171,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Capri and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $49.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.48. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $75.96.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Capri had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

