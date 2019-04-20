DNB Asset Management AS Has $985,000 Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 21,666.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $96.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.33.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 314.28% and a return on equity of 0.66%. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

