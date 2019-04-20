DMarket Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. DMarket has a total market cap of $11.78 million and $224,877.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00004430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00464147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002159 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.01113996 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00205591 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001670 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000131 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,216,064 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

