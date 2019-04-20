Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of MBT Financial worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of MBT Financial by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBT Financial by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MBT Financial by 316.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of MBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of MBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBTF. BidaskClub lowered MBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded MBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MBTF stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. MBT Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $242.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.40.

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. MBT Financial had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter.

MBT Financial Profile

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans.

