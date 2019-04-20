Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.01 Million Holdings in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of MutualFirst Financial worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MutualFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $156,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,327,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MFSF opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

