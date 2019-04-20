Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.56 Million Holdings in Skyline Co. (SKY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 786,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyline were worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Skyline by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Skyline by 317.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In related news, insider Mak Capital One Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $30,315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 4,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $96,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,405.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $20.19 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $354.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.65 million.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

