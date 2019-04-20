Digitex Futures Price Down 7.4% This Week (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $98.61 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00002199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00462734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.01107269 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00207520 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001726 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,750,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

