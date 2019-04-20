Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DRNA stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $941.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.42.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,438.68% and a negative return on equity of 53.27%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.