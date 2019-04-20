DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 47.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DHT were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,605,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 571,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 152,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 62,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of DHT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

DHT stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. DHT Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $698.37 million, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

