Deutsche Telekom (DTE) PT Set at €17.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €18.40 ($21.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.56 ($19.26).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at €14.89 ($17.31) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.