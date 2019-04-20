Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.62 ($29.79) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.85 ($28.89).

LHA opened at €22.59 ($26.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €17.05 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €27.14 ($31.56).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

