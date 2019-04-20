Deutsche Bank Upgrades Suzuki Motor (SZKMF) to Buy

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SZKMF opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

