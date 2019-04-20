Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Synthomer (SYNT)

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYNT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 485.40 ($6.34).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 411 ($5.37) on Thursday. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 346.60 ($4.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 580.50 ($7.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20.

In other Synthomer news, insider Calum MacLean sold 73,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08), for a total value of £287,490.45 ($375,657.19). Also, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £3,800 ($4,965.37).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.