Deutsche Bank Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Salzgitter (SZG)

Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZG. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.24 ($39.81).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €31.04 ($36.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €23.37 ($27.17) and a 52-week high of €49.67 ($57.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 6.47.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

