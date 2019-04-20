Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (DB1) a €126.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €124.00 ($144.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €122.50 ($142.45).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €118.05 ($137.27) on Tuesday. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 1 year high of €121.15 ($140.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion and a PE ratio of 26.48.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

