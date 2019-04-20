Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SkyWest by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SkyWest by 924.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $65.80.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $803.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.62 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 19,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,988,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 8,275 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $468,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 697,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,476,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,775 shares of company stock worth $2,680,834. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/deutsche-bank-ag-trims-holdings-in-skywest-inc-skyw.html.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.