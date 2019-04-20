Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.54 Million Holdings in Moelis & Co (MC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 172.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,211 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the third quarter valued at $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Co stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 57.34% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Moelis & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

MC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Co in a report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Moelis & Co from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

Moelis & Co Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

