Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 100,000 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,688,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after purchasing an additional 122,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 584.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 113,844 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,146,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 763.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,896 shares during the last quarter.

MGC opened at $100.19 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $81.19 and a one year high of $101.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

