Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 35,300 Shares of Bancolombia SA (CIB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its position in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Bancolombia by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,754,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,754,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Genesis Asset Managers LLP grew its stake in Bancolombia by 8.3% in the first quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 2,442,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,733,000 after purchasing an additional 187,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,509,000 after purchasing an additional 464,691 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth $22,577,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE CIB opened at $53.08 on Friday. Bancolombia SA has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia SA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.3423 dividend. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

