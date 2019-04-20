Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Knoll Inc (KNL)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Knoll were worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,976,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 700,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 233,376 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 181,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 151,598 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 139,144 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.29. Knoll Inc has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Knoll had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Knoll Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Knoll’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNL. TheStreet raised shares of Knoll from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Knoll from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

