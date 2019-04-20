Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,739 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RECN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,608,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,509,000 after purchasing an additional 309,676 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 142,971 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 104,546 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 99,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,079,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,119,000 after purchasing an additional 75,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

RECN opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $509.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $821,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,430.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Crawford sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $88,881.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,836.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,201 shares of company stock worth $2,883,213. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

