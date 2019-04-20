Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Psychemedics Corp. (PMD)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Psychemedics were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Psychemedics by 400.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Psychemedics in the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Psychemedics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 85,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Psychemedics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 87,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Psychemedics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 250,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Psychemedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Psychemedics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other news, VP Neil Lerner sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $136,760.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Psychemedics stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Psychemedics Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 24.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

