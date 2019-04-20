DECENT (DCT) Market Cap Reaches $4.82 Million

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0939 or 0.00001772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, ChaoEX, HitBTC and Upbit. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $358,134.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00024603 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00037203 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006349 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Upbit, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

