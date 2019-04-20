DBS GRP HOLDING/S (DBSDY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. 71,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,898. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $93.61.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.722 per share. This is a boost from DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s dividend payout ratio is 69.22%.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

