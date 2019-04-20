Danone (BN) PT Set at €78.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.00 ($84.88).

Get Danone alerts:

Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a one year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.