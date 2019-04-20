Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.7% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $1,705,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $1,341,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,653.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 17,822 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $2,262,502.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,764.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $126.77 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

