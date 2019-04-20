Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,738,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,861,338,000 after buying an additional 605,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,634,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,639,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,035,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,272,336,000 after buying an additional 296,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,743,000 after buying an additional 583,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $747,082,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rainer Blair sold 37,859 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $4,825,129.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,644.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 4,534 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total transaction of $576,951.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,845.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Danaher to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Danaher stock opened at $126.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

