Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. Sells 190 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $760,000.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS opened at $70.37 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/daiwa-sb-investments-ltd-sells-190-shares-of-kohls-co-kss.html.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.