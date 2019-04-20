DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (DKILY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of DKILY opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

