DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of J2 Global in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on J2 Global from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.12 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $505,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,345.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $832,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,947.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,863 shares of company stock valued at $5,742,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

