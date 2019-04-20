DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Jerash Holdings (US)’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.
Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
