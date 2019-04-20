DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Jerash Holdings (US)’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 113,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 73,133 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.