D. R. Horton’s (DHI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their neutral rating on shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered D. R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wedbush set a $41.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.40.
DHI stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.
In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $497,652. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
D. R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
