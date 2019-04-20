D. R. Horton’s (DHI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their neutral rating on shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered D. R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wedbush set a $41.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.40.

DHI stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $497,652. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

