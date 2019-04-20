D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 83,801 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGLE. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,557 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $5.11 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $373.22 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $61.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 20,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $152,500.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,816,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,068,641 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.40 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/d-e-shaw-co-inc-lowers-stake-in-eagle-bulk-shipping-inc-egle.html.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.