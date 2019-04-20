D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $26,000 in Smart Sand Inc (SND)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 194,397 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

SND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

SND stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Smart Sand Inc has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Smart Sand had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smart Sand Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

