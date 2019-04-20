D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in Orchids Paper Products (TIS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Orchids Paper Products (NYSEAMERICAN:TIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Orchids Paper Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Orchids Paper Products by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 483,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIS opened at $1.24 on Friday. Orchids Paper Products has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

Orchids Paper Products Company manufactures and sells tissue products for at-home and away from home markets in the United States. Its products include paper towels, bathroom tissues, and paper napkins. The company offers its products under the Orchids Supreme, Clean Scents, Tackle, Colortex, My Size, Velvet, and Big Mopper brands; and licensed brands, such as Virtue, Truly Green, Golden Gate Paper, and Big Quality.

